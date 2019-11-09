Getty Images
ATP Finals Day One Order of Play: Federer begins bid for seventh title
Roger Federer will begin his bid to win the ATP Finals for the seventh time in his career on Sunday with a battle against Dominic Thiem.
Federer has been a mainstay at the season-ending event, qualifying for every edition since 2002 with the exception of his injury-hit year of 2016.
Thiem, meanwhile, has reached London for the fourth time in his career but is yet to get past the group stage and faces a repeat of one his matches last year, which Federer won in straight sets.
For the Swiss veteran, an indoor tournament brings back happy memories.
"I think indoors, it’s more of a nostalgic thing for me as well," he said.
"That’s where I had my first success on the Tour. When I came onto the Tour this is where I made my first points on the satellite-level, challenger-level and tour-level. That’s how I got up the [ATP] Rankings, it was through the indoors. And so I always feel comfortable regardless of what indoor court I go to."
Federer and Thiem headline the first day of the event, following on from the tournament opener between Novak Djokovic and first-time qualifier Matteo Berrettini.
ATP Finals Day One
Afternoon Session
12pm GMT
R Ram/JSalisbury vs R Klaasen/M Venus
2pm GMT
N Djokovic vs M Berrettini
Evening Session
6pm GMT
L Kubot/M Melo vs I Dodig/F Polasek
8pm GMT
R Federer vs D Thiem