Nadal has been a finalist on two occasions at the season-ending event in 2010 and 2013, losing both to his old rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who by contrast have racked up 11 titles between them.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has much to worry about as he prepares to face the defending champion, having been forced to pull out of his Paris Masters semi-final against Denis Shapovalov with an abdominal injury last week.

He has trained as normal, however, and is hoping to be fully fit in time for the off.

“It's a tournament [where] you will face the top guys since the beginning, so you need to be 100 per cent ready,” he is quoted as saying by the ATP's official website

Video - Nadal taking advice from medical team ahead of ATP Tour Finals 01:01

Nadal is the headliner on Day Two of the tournament, with two debutantes, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas kicking off singles action in the afternoon session.

ATP Finals Day Two

Afternoon Session

12pm GMT

K Krawietz/A Mies vs J Rojer/H Tecau

2pm GMT

D Medvedev vs S Tsitsipas

Evening Session

6pm GMT

J Cabal/R Farah vs P Herbert/N Mahut

8pm GMT

R Nadal vs A Zverev