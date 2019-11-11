Thiem powered to a 7-5 7-5 victory against Federer on Sunday, and the Swiss is aware he can ill-afford another slip-up.

"It’s a normal tournament from here on forward… I’m not allowed to lose anymore," Federer said.

Video - Federer on 'reinventing' his game to combat rising stars ahead of ATP Tour Finals 01:26

"That’s how it has been every week of the year for the last 20 years, so from that standpoint there is nothing new there."

Federer takes on Berrettini – who lost his first-ever ATP Finals match to Novak Djokovic – in the early Tuesday singles encounter.

The evening session sees Thiem take on Djokovic in a battle which could well settle who takes top spot in Group Bjorn Borg.

Djokovic breezed past Berrettini 6-2 6-1 and will be out to improve his 6-3 record against Thiem, who won their last meeting at the French Open – a five-set semi-final thriller.

ATP Finals Day Three

Afternoon Session

12pm GMT

R Ram/J Salisbury vs I Dodig/F Polasek

2pm GMT

R Federer vs M Berrettini

Evening Session

6pm GMT

L Kubot/M Melo vs R Klaasen/M Venus

8pm GMT