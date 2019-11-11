Getty Images
ATP Finals Day Three Order of Play: Federer aims to bounce back against Berrettini
Roger Federer will look to bounce back from his defeat to Dominic Thiem when taking on ATP Finals debutant Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.
Thiem powered to a 7-5 7-5 victory against Federer on Sunday, and the Swiss is aware he can ill-afford another slip-up.
"It’s a normal tournament from here on forward… I’m not allowed to lose anymore," Federer said.
"That’s how it has been every week of the year for the last 20 years, so from that standpoint there is nothing new there."
Federer takes on Berrettini – who lost his first-ever ATP Finals match to Novak Djokovic – in the early Tuesday singles encounter.
The evening session sees Thiem take on Djokovic in a battle which could well settle who takes top spot in Group Bjorn Borg.
Djokovic breezed past Berrettini 6-2 6-1 and will be out to improve his 6-3 record against Thiem, who won their last meeting at the French Open – a five-set semi-final thriller.
ATP Finals Day Three
Afternoon Session
12pm GMT
- R Ram/J Salisbury vs I Dodig/F Polasek
2pm GMT
- R Federer vs M Berrettini
Evening Session
6pm GMT
- L Kubot/M Melo vs R Klaasen/M Venus
8pm GMT
- N Djokovic vs D Thiem