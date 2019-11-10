After the first four games of the match went with serve, the Serbian surged into the lead, rattling off eight straight games to claim the first set and a double-break lead in the second.

Berrettini rallied briefly, breaking the Djokovic serve to get on the scoreboard in the second set but the five-time champion was undeterred, completing the victory in just 63 minutes.

"It was not easy for him of course playing his first ATP Finals match," he said.

"I knew he would be a bit more nervous at the beginning and I tried to use the experience and the right tactics to perform well.

"I was fortunate to get the break midway through the first set and I started reading his serve better.

"Obviously he has got big serves and weapons and I managed to play really solid throughout the entire match."