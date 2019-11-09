Nadal was forced to withdraw from his Paris Masters semi-final meeting with Denis Shapovalov last week due to an abdominal injury but has been training ahead of the season-ending event in London.

His first match is on Monday evening against the reigning champion and the 33-year-old knows he needs to be at the peak of his powers.

Video - Nadal taking advice from medical team ahead of ATP Tour Finals 01:01

"But I really hope that I will be able to serve every single day a little better, and my goal is to be on Sunday serving normal.

"I have good hopes to be 100 per cent ready for Monday."

Nadal has never won the ATP Finals but is hoping for a positive result which would help him seal the year-end No.1 position.

"To play here is always a very special thing. [I'm] excited to be back here in London in one of the great events of the year.

"I'm going to try my best to keep producing chances to compete well, and if I'm competing well, I'm playing at my best, I hope to have my chances to have a good result."