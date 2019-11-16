It was been over five years since anyone other than the trio, along with Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, have won a Grand Slam but in 2019, the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Tsitsipas himself have established themselves as the heirs apparent to their status at the top of the ATP.

Federer believes that the next crop of men's tennis stars are on the rise and are now challenging, but insists that he and his two main rivals still have plenty of life left in them.

“Yes, I’d think so," he said when asked if 2020 could be a breakthrough year for the next generation.

“Does it feel like next year might be the best year yet? Possibly.

“Me, Novak and Rafa are healthy, healthier than maybe in previous years. But then Novak has had the elbow issue, Rafa’s had his knee and I had my knee and back.

“They’ve proven their point this year by qualifying for the ATP Finals and by [Tsitsipas] making it to the final.

“Definitely it’s that next step they need to take. I look at the list of who finished World No1 and it’s just crazy that it’s always one of us. But we aren’t getting any younger.

“So the chances increase not because we are getting worse but because they are getting better."

Federer played a game riddled with unforced errors and missed opportunities to break the Tsitsipas serve and was left frustrated by his performance.

Video - Federer rues missed chances in loss to Tsitsipas at ATP Finals 00:41

"I don't know exactly why it went the way it did. I think getting broken with missing two smashes in one game, that hasn't happened in a long, long time or ever.

"So that was tough. That's not something you can train or practice for. But, God, I accepted it and moved on and actually got into the match.

"I had some good spells, but the spells where things were not working well, they were pretty bad. At this level, you just can't have it happen, so that was pretty disappointing today.

"I think I have to credit him for pushing me to not playing at the level I was hoping to today.

"I'm frustrated I couldn't play better, and when I did and fought my way back, I threw it away again. Again, like I said, it was also parts of him. He did come up with the goods when he had to, and he was better than me today."