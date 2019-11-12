Federer recorded his first group win on Tuesday with victory over Matteo Berrettini, having lost his opener to Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

It means Thursday’s match against Djokovic – their first meeting since the Serbian won their epic Wimbledon final in July – could be all-or-nothing for Federer in his bid to reach the last four.

However, Federer will need to wait for the outcome of Djokovic’s match with Thiem on Tuesday night to work out exactly what is at stake when facing his old foe for the 49th time.

"I'm excited playing against him. I'm excited to see how he's going to play tonight, as well. It's definitely going to give me some more information about what to expect," said Federer, who has a 22-26 record against Djokovic.

"I think I need to focus on my game, what I do best. And regardless of what I need to do, I just hope I play well."

Federer squandered two match points against Djokovic before eventually falling 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(4) 4-6 13-12 in the Wimbledon final.

And while Federer is aware Djokovic will be able to draw on happier memories from that final, the 38-year-old is hoping to use at as motivation when they face-off at the O2 Arena.

"We have played a lot of matches since, and I think we both look back at a great match [at Wimbledon]," Federer added.

Novak Djokovic, Roger FedererGetty Images

"I think we both can take away some confidence from the match. Him obviously a lot, me maybe a tad bit less.

"Actually, it's good for me to play him again, and maybe that all helps to get a chance to get him back or whatever it is, but at the end of the day, I'm here for the World Tour Finals and not because of the Wimbledon finals."