The 'Big three' of men's tennis have dominated the game for over a decade, but the Greek, along with the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev has showed signs of breaking their grip.

And Tsitsipas says he and his contemporaries are ready to step into the void when the older generation decide to call it a day.

“We are the future, we will be the ones that will fill the stadiums and get people to watch tennis," he told the ATP's official website.

"We’re going to create the future of the sport, along with other younger players.

"I believe the competition between us is something really important for the sport.

"We’re young and just getting started, so it’s obviously very fiery and we want to beat each other. But we appreciate each game, everyone plays differently and it’s quite interesting to see so many varieties."