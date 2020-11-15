It’s nothing new when it comes to sport in 2020, but there was an underlying sadness at the lack of atmosphere as the ATP Finals got underway on Sunday with a high-calibre, hard-fought contest between Dominic Thiem and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The showpiece event to conclude the men’s tennis calendar has in recent times revelled in all of its own fanfare, with a boisterous crowd accompanied by busy, mood lighting and a powerhouse soundtrack as the top eight men's players in the world lock horns within a fully energised indoor environment.

ATP World Tour Finals Thiem sees off Tsitsipas in opener 6 HOURS AGO

This was supposed to be the start of London’s big finale as the tournament will move away from the O2 Arena and make a new home in Turin from 2021. However, it is concluding without the fans who have made it such a great success in its 12 years in the English capital.

That in itself will make this year’s edition more infamous when we look back in years to come, and the eerie emptiness of the cavernous venues is something that continues to take some getting used to for everyone involved.

We kicked off with a repeat of last year’s final and a duel between two men with very clear designs on eventually breaking the dominance of the ‘Big Three’. It proved to be a tight contest, with plenty of passion at both ends of the net, particularly in the deciding set. That in itself is the perfect recipe for a headline clash that would have fans eager to see it in the flesh, but alas, only those within the tournament ‘bubble’ had the privilege of viewing it in person.

ATP Finals 2020: Diego Schwartzman, Andrey Rublev, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev (v.l.) Image credit: Getty Images

Of course, the fact tennis has been able to function with some form of quasi-schedule amidst the sorrow of the pandemic we are living through is a triumph in itself.

The players have already grown accustomed to the strange experience of playing on some of the biggest stages on the planet without the energy generated by spectators, and with a much-reduced schedule, most players have converged on London without many of the battle scars that come with month after gruelling month on tour.

For the likes of Rafael Nadal, the final furlong of an energy-sapping season on the hard courts have often taken their toll on his war-torn body, but the Spaniard is as fresh as he has ever been coming here and has his sights set on a maiden title at the tournament.

This is another sad part of a fan-free affair, but at least it is happening. Historic moments have been taking place in a surreal and almost empty atmosphere across all sports. Not only does it lack the electric energy created by the surge of emotions in the air, but people are missing out on some incredible ‘I was there’ moments.

Take for example, Nadal. Not many were present to see him lift an unprecedented 13th French Open title at Roland Garros, and it will be a similar situation if he finally breaks his duck and lands a maiden title here. It was the same for Thiem too, as he claimed his first ever Grand Slam after an epic US Open final against Alexander Zverev.

No fans were present to see Novak Djokovic receive his sixth year-end No.1 trophy ahead of the opening match either, nor will they be there if he secures this title for a record-equalling sixth time come next weekend.

It remains to be seen how this week pans out; we could have another huge tennis story or London could bow out with a bit of damp squib. As ever, there are plenty of ‘ifs’ involved, and it remains a shame that fans can’t contribute as the best players on the circuit come to these shores for one last time – but again, at least they are here.

The elite of men's tennis will look to make the most of it and put on a spectacle for the watching world. It's not perfect, but Tsitsipas and Thiem gave us a good start as London looks to make the most of the hand it has been dealt with one final bubble-wrapped hurrah.

ATP World Tour Finals ATP Finals LIVE - Nadal takes on Rublev 11 HOURS AGO