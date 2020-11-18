Daniil Medvedev qualified for the last four of the ATP Finals after a surprisingly comfortable straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic.

After sharing the opening six games of the match, Medvedev soared clear, helped by a number of Djokovic errors, to breeze through 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes.

The result ensures the Russian will qualify from Group Tokyo 1970 while Djokovic’s fate will depend on his final group match against Alexander Zverev. Diego Schwartzman is eliminated from the tournament.

"I'm sure he didn't play his best but it happens to everybody," said Medvedev.

"I always say the 'Big Three' are champions because it happens to them less than everyone else. I'm feeling confident. I knew I had to take my chances and it was a great match for me."

Djokovic was under pressure early in the match, saving two break points in the third game but coming out on top after a 30-shot rally at 30-40.

Both players were striking the ball well off both sides, but a double fault from Djokovic saw him fall 15-40 behind again in the seventh game.

The world No 1 saved both to get to deuce, but couldn’t prevent Medvedev winning a gruelling 11-and-a-half minute game to break serve.

The Russian followed up with a strong hold and was then handed a way into the next game as Djokovic double faulted twice. More Djokovic errors gave Medvedev a set point and a third double fault of the game sealed the set.

Daniil Medvedev Image credit: Getty Images

Medvedev rattled through a quick service game to start the second set and then won a sixth game in a row as errors continued to flow from Djokovic’s racquet.

Djokovic had a chance to break back at 2-0 but Medvedev chased down a drop shot and managed to hold to extend his lead.

A fifth double fault of the match was an ominous start to the next game for Djokovic, but he rallied hard from a 25th unforced error to turn around 15-30 and stop the rot.

Medvedev continued to look strong on serve and fired down back-to-back aces to get to 5-2.

Djokovic held to love to put the pressure on Medvedev, but the Russian had no problems serving out a convincing win.

