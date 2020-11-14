Rafael Nadal will headline Sunday's action of the 2020 ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London, with Novak Djokovic kicking off proceedings on day two.

The Spaniard is searching for his first title at the year-end championships, which take place in the English capital for the final time. Sadly fans will be absent due to government Covid-19 restrictions.

And it is Nadal's Group London 2020 which will play first. Dominic Thiem, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, plays defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the first singles match of the day.

After that, Rafael Nadal takes on Andrey Rublev, whose five titles in 2020 has not been bettered by any player on the tour.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies meet Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic in the first doubles match of the day, before home hope Joe Salisbury and his partner Rajeev Ram meet Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

After the doubles preamble of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos' meeting with John Peers and Michael Venus, Djokovic begins his quest for a record-equalling sixth title against tournament debutant Diego Schwartzman.

In the evening session, Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares clash with Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before 2018 champion Alexander Zverev takes on Daniil Medvedev.

ATP Finals - Sunday order of play

Not before 12:00GMT

Krawietz/Mies (3) vs Koolhof/Mektic (5)

Not before 14:00GMT

Thiem (3) vs Tsitsipas (6)

Not before 18:00GMT

Salisbury/Ram (2) vs Kubot/Melo (8)

Not before 20:00GMT

Nadal (2) vs Rublev (7)

ATP Finals - Monday order of play

Not before 12:00GMT

Granollers/Zeballos (4) vs Peers/Venus

Not before 14:00GMT

Djokovic (1) vs Schwartzman (8)

Not before 18:00GMT

Pavic/Soares (1) vs Melzer/Roger-Vasselin (7)

Not before 20:00GMT

Medvedev (4) vs Zverev (5)

