DJOKOVIC 3-2 THIEM

It’s warming up nicely but yet to ignite. After some dominance on serve we are starting to get the occasional rally reminiscent of the blockbusting exchanges we saw at this event last year. The five-time champion never looks in danger here though. He drops just the one point as he nudges the board once more.

DJOKOVIC 2-2 THIEM

That’s brilliant serving from Thiem as he charges through to a rapid love hold. No glimmer of a chance there for the top seed.

DJOKOVIC 2-1 THIEM

The world number one is looking sharp just as he has done in the early stages of his last two matches. Thiem will hope to hang tight like Medvedev did and grow into the encounter without suffering any set threatening blows.

DJOKOVIC 1-1 THIEM

Early danger for Thiem as he’s made to pay catch up after a poor miss off the forehand. Djokovic senses the chance at 15-30, but the Austrian plays some clutch tennis, gliding a wonderful volleyed winner along the way to a plucky hold.

DJOKOVIC 1-0 THIEM

It’s nip and tuck and a promising start. No surprise to see both players scurrying around and engaging in some powerhouse exchanges from the baseline as Novak edges the game to 30.

Nole on Domi

“I have lots of respect for Dominic, his game, his work ethic. Nico Massu, all his team, they’re all very nice people. They’re very dedicated and humble. He’s a Grand Slam champion, so obviously that’s a huge boost for him, getting that kind of pressure and expectation off his back so I’m sure that allows him to swing freely on the court and play better than he did before.”

Head to head

Djoker leads the match-up 7-4 but it is 2-2 over the course of the last two years and 1-1 in indoor hard courts. Thiem defeated the Serb 6-7 6-3 7-6 in an enthralling round-robin match here last year on his way to finishing as runner-up. Can he make it back-to-back finals or will Nole stay on course for that record-equalling sixth title?

Time for tennis

Good afternoon. It’s almost time for the first of our singles semi finals from the 2020 ATP Tour finals. It’s world number one, Novak Djokovic against US Open champion, Dominic Thiem. It’s a repeat of this year’s epic Australian Open final and should be a cracker.

DAY SIX RECAP

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the last four of the ATP Tour Finals on Friday, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4).

Reigning world No. 1 Djokovic will now face the in-form Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals, the winner of whom will meet either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic is aiming to become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 33, a record currently held by Roger Federer. And after a poor display against Medvedev on Wednesday, the Serbian was far sharper 48 hours later.

ATP Finals - Friday order of play

Morning session, not before 2pm

Dominic THIEM (3) v Novak DJOKOVIC (1)

Evening session, from 5:45pm

Daniil MEDVEDEV (4) v Rafael NADAL (2)

Semi final line-up confirmed

Djokovic v Thiem

Nadal v Medvedev

What’s the schedule?

The tournament at London's O2 Arena runs from November 15 to November 22.

There will be two singles matches played every day before the semi-finals on Saturday, November 21 and the final on Sunday, November 22.

What were the groups?

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

What's the format?

The eight singles players are divided into two four-player groups, with each player facing their three group rivals and the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Standings are determined by number of wins and if players are tied then it is decided on by their head-to-head record.

Rublev, who has won five titles in 2020, and Schwartzman, will be competing at the finals for the first time. There will be four players aged 24 and under for the second straight year.

