Novak Djokovic, aiming for a record-equalling sixth title, must beat 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in his last round-robin match on Friday to make the semi-finals - comments to begin at 14:00.

DAY FIVE RECAP

Nadal halts Tsitsipas comeback to reach semis

Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the last four at the ATP Finals with a three-set win over defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, who bowed out of the tournament.

With a place in the semi-finals on the line for the victor, Nadal prevailed 6-4 4-6 6-2.

The Spaniard will face Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the final. Nadal has never won the season-ending tournament but is now just two matches from the title.

The Spaniard needed a win to progress having arrived with one victory and one defeat, against Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem respectively, in his opening two matches in Group London 2020.

Rublev upsets Thiem in straight sets

Andrey Rublev produced a superb performance to beat Dominic Thiem in straight sets on day five of the ATP Finals.

The tournament debutant converted his third match point to cruise through the dead rubber and seal a 6-2 7-5 triumph in one hour and 14 minutes.

Victory concludes a super year for the world number eight, who bows out of the tournament in style.

Thiem was flat throughout and clearly not fired up given he had already qualified as group winner. His 300th career win will have to wait and he’ll hope it comes in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Victory was Rublev's first at the ATP Finals in his final match of the group, following on from defeats to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal.

Thiem will face the runner-up in the Tokyo 1970 group, a quartet that consists of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman.

ATP Finals - Friday order of play

Morning session, from midday

Pavic/Soares (1) v Peers/Venus

Djokovic (1) v Zverev (5)

Evening session, from 5:45pm

Granollers/Zeballos (4) v Melzer/Roger-Vasselin (7)

Medvedev (4) v Schwartzman (8)

Who is playing?

The eight singles players competing at this year’s ATP Finals will be Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.

Nadal, Thiem and Medvedev are through to the semi-finals, with Djokovic and Zverev battling it out for the last spot.

This year qualification is based on the ATP rankings (excluding points gained at last year’s ATP Finals) rather than a ‘Race to London’ ranking due to the disrupted season.

What’s the schedule?

The tournament at London's O2 Arena runs from November 15 to November 22.

There will be two singles matches played every day before the semi-finals on Saturday, November 21 and the final on Sunday, November 22.

What are the groups?

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

What’s the format?

The eight singles players are divided into two four-player groups, with each player facing their three group rivals and the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Standings are determined by number of wins and if players are tied then it is decided on by their head-to-head record.

Rublev, who has won five titles in 2020, and Schwartzman, will be competing at the finals for the first time. There will be four players aged 24 and under for the second straight year.

