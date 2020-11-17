ATP Finals - Tuesday order of play

Tuesday 17th November

Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem – 2pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Andrey Rublev – 8pm

----

DAY TWO RECAP

Djokovic kickstarts ATP Finals campaign by powering past Schwartzman

Novak Djokovic got his ATP Finals campaign off to a strong start with a 6-3, 6-2 win over tournament debutant Diego Schwartzman.

After the pair traded routine holds to start the match, Schwartzman made the first move, capitalising on an error-strewn Djokovic service game to draw first blood. His lead was short-lived, with the Serb peppering his opponent's forehand to break back.Schwartzman was undeterred and continued to make inroads on the Djokovic serve, but without success. Receiving at 4-3, the world No 1 made his move, getting the decisive break before closing out the first set without issue.

He carried that momentum into the second set, winning the first two games at a canter to make it five games in a row. Schwartzman was able to stem the flow there, but Djokovic was well into the swing of things. A second break followed to make it 4-1 in the second, and though the Argentine was able to restore a bit of pride by winning his fifth game of the encounter, there was no stopping the Australian Open winner.

Medvedev defeats Zverev in straight sets

Daniil Medvedev got his ATP Finals campaign off to the best possible start as he beat Alex Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in his first match.

Medvedev, currently ranked fourth, is expected to pose the biggest threat to pre-tournament favourites Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The Russian went home empty-handed from his debut at the season-ender last year, losing all three matches.

But after an error-strewn opening to the match from both players, the 24-year-old dominated the 2018 champion who again struggled with his shaky serve.

ATP Finals - results

Sunday

Men's doubles

Koolhof/Mektic (5) beat Krawietz/Mies (3) 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 10-7

Salisbury/Ram (2) beat Kubot/Melo (8) 7-5 3-6 10-5

Men's singles

Thiem (3) beat Tsitsipas (6) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3

Nadal (2) beat Rublev (7) 6-3 6-4

Monday

Men's doubles

Granollers/Zeballos (4) beat Peers/Venus 7-6 7-5

Pavic/Soares (1) vs Melzer/Roger-Vasselin (7) 6-7 6-1 10-4

Men's singles

Djokovic (1) beat Schwartzman (8) 6-3 6-2

Medvedev (4) beat Zverev (5) 6-3 6-4

Who is playing?

The eight singles players competing at this year’s ATP Finals will be Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.

This year qualification is based on the ATP rankings (excluding points gained at last year’s ATP Finals) rather than a ‘Race to London’ ranking due to the disrupted season.

What’s the schedule?

The tournament at London's O2 Arena runs from November 15 to November 22.

There will be two singles matches played every day before the semi-finals on Saturday, November 21 and the final on Sunday, November 22.

What are the groups?

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

What’s the format?

The eight singles players are divided into two four-player groups, with each player facing their three group rivals and the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Standings are determined by number of wins and if players are tied then it is decided on by their head-to-head record.

Rublev, who has won five titles in 2020, and Schwartzman, will be competing at the finals for the first time. There will be four players aged 24 and under for the second straight year.

