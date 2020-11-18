Take up our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a minute of Eurosport's tennis coverage in 2021

DAY THREE RECAP

Dominic Thiem shocked Rafael Nadal in their round-robin match in the ATP Finals, 7-6(7), 7-6(4).

Nadal was hoping to make it two wins out of two as he continued his campaign for a title he has never yet won - but in a tremendous contest, Thiem proved the more precise.

"I think it was a great match from the first to the last point," said Thiem afterwards.

I was lucky to get the first set...against Rafa it's nice to win the first set, but he's there until the last point. I had to stay super-focused."

He took an enthralling first set to a tie-break - in which Nadal did have set point.

The Austrian's backhand down the line presented plenty of problems throughout - and he raced through the second set to grab three set points at 5-4.

But Nadal's tenacity meant he saved all three and went on to take the game, winning five straight points with a combination of a tweener and excellent lobbing.

And although the world number two started the second-set tie-break in strong style, Thiem hit back, using the width of the court to leave Nadal stranded, and eventually taking the match.

Thiem beat reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in his opening round-robin match and will qualify for the semi-finals if Tsitsipas beats Russia's Andrey Rublev later.

ATP Finals - Wednesday order of play

Not before 12:00

Pavic/Soares [1] v Granollers/Zeballos [4]

Not before 14:00

Zverev (GER) [5] v Schwartzman [8]

Not before 18:00

Peers/Venus [6] v Melzer/Roger-Vasselin [7]

Not before 20:00

Djokovic [1] v Medvedev [4]

----

ATP Finals - results

Sunday

Men's doubles

Koolhof/Mektic (5) beat Krawietz/Mies (3) 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 10-7

Salisbury/Ram (2) beat Kubot/Melo (8) 7-5 3-6 10-5

Men's singles

Thiem (3) beat Tsitsipas (6) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3

Nadal (2) beat Rublev (7) 6-3 6-4

Monday

Men's doubles

Granollers/Zeballos (4) beat Peers/Venus 7-6 7-5

Pavic/Soares (1) vs Melzer/Roger-Vasselin (7) 6-7 6-1 10-4

Men's singles

Djokovic (1) beat Schwartzman (8) 6-3 6-2

Medvedev (4) beat Zverev (5) 6-3 6-4

Who is playing?

The eight singles players competing at this year’s ATP Finals will be Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.

This year qualification is based on the ATP rankings (excluding points gained at last year’s ATP Finals) rather than a ‘Race to London’ ranking due to the disrupted season.

What’s the schedule?

The tournament at London's O2 Arena runs from November 15 to November 22.

There will be two singles matches played every day before the semi-finals on Saturday, November 21 and the final on Sunday, November 22.

What are the groups?

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

What’s the format?

The eight singles players are divided into two four-player groups, with each player facing their three group rivals and the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Standings are determined by number of wins and if players are tied then it is decided on by their head-to-head record.

Rublev, who has won five titles in 2020, and Schwartzman, will be competing at the finals for the first time. There will be four players aged 24 and under for the second straight year.

