Take up our Black Friday offer to make sure you don't miss a minute of Eurosport's tennis coverage in 2021

Semi-final recap

Tennis Rafael Nadal after Medvedev defeat: I lost a big opportunity 6 HOURS AGO

Medvedev roars back to beat Nadal and set up final with Thiem

A sensational performance from Daniil Medvedev saw Rafael Nadal's long wait for a triumph at the ATP Finals continue in London.

Nadal, who clinched his 13th Roland Garros crown and wanted to end his year with a first win at the season-ending event, won the opening set and looked in fine shape.

But the fourth seed was not to be counted out and continued his unbeaten run at the O2 Arena by storming back in fine fashion to prevail.

Thiem battles past Djokovic to reach final in London

Dominic Thiem demonstrated his power and resilience as he beat Novak Djokovic in three tough sets to reach the final in London.

For the fifth time in their last six meetings the pair could only be separated by a deciding set, and it was another astonishing clash as Thiem came through after plenty of perseverance.

The Austrian squandered four match points in an epic second set tie-break which he eventually ended up losing 12-10 as Djokovic demonstrated his trademark defensive efforts to extend the encounter somehow.

Incredibly, Thiem even contrived to double fault on one of his match points in the second set breaker, and his opponent was afforded the opportunity to remain in the match on a knife edge.

Having been pushed into a deciding set, the champion in New York may have been downhearted but he showed incredible poise and determination in taking victory after a second brutal tie-break.

The final

Daniil Medvedev v Dominic Thiem (18:00)

What’s the schedule?

The tournament at London's O2 Arena runs from November 15 to November 22.

There will be two singles matches played every day before the semi-finals on Saturday, November 21 and the final on Sunday, November 22.

What were the groups?

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

What's the format?

The eight singles players are divided into two four-player groups, with each player facing their three group rivals and the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Standings are determined by number of wins and if players are tied then it is decided on by their head-to-head record.

Rublev, who has won five titles in 2020, and Schwartzman, will be competing at the finals for the first time. There will be four players aged 24 and under for the second straight year.

Tennis "To beat Rafa you need everything" Medvedev after overcoming Nadal to reach final 6 HOURS AGO