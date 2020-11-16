Day two action

World number one Novak Djokovic takes on Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the first match of the day from 14:00 UK time.

The evening action sees US Open finalist Alexander Zverev face Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of the Paris Masters final which the Russian won in fine fashion. That's from 20:00.

Year-end No.1

A certain Mr Novak Djokovic will be on court today. Yesterday he received his trophy for finishing as world number one in 2020. It is a record-equalling sixth time the Serb has achieved the feat.

Nadal delighted with opening win

Rafa Nadal expressed his satisfaction with his performance after he opened his ATP Finals campaign with a straight sets victory over debutant Andrey Rublev on Sunday.

Who is playing?

Coming up on day one of the 2020 ATP Finals, defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Dominic Thiem from 14:00 UK time, then in the evening Rafael Nadal faces Andrey Rublev from 20:00.

The eight singles players competing at this year’s ATP Finals will be Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman.

This year qualification is based on the ATP rankings (excluding points gained at last year’s ATP Finals) rather than a ‘Race to London’ ranking due to the disrupted season.

Tsitsipas is the defending champion after beating Thiem in the 2019 final. However, the Greek has been battling a leg injury that could impact his chances in London.

Thiem also struggled with blisters during the Vienna Open last month while Nadal and Djokovic have suffered surprise defeats in their most recent outings.

What’s the schedule?

The tournament at London's O2 Arena runs from November 15 to November 22, with the group-stage draw taking place on November 12.

There will be two singles matches played every day before the semi-finals on Saturday, November 21 and the final on Sunday, November 22.

What are the groups?

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Diego Schwartzman

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

What’s the format?

The eight singles players are divided into two four-player groups, with each player facing their three group rivals and the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Standings are determined by number of wins and if players are tied then it is decided on by their head-to-head record.

Rublev, who has won five titles in 2020, and Schwartzman, will be competing at the finals for the first time. There will be four players aged 24 and under for the second straight year.

