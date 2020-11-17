Dominic Thiem shocked Rafael Nadal in their round-robin match in the ATP Finals, 7-6(7), 7-6(4).
Nadal was hoping to make it two wins out of two as he continued his campaign for a title he has never yet won - but in a tremendous contest, Thiem proved the more precise.
"I think it was a great match from the first to the last point," said Thiem afterwards.
I was lucky to get the first set...against Rafa it's nice to win the first set, but he's there until the last point. I had to stay super-focused."
He took an enthralling first set to a tie-break - in which Nadal did have set point.
The Austrian's backhand down the line presented plenty of problems throughout - and he raced through the second set to grab three set points at 5-4.
But Nadal's tenacity meant he saved all three and went on to take the game, winning five straight points with a combination of a tweener and excellent lobbing.
And although the world number two started the second-set tie-break in strong style, Thiem hit back, using the width of the court to leave Nadal stranded, and eventually taking the match.
More to follow.