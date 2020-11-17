Defending ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas got his first win in Group London 2020, beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(6).

With the victory, he also ensured Dominic Thiem's passage to the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas was looking to avoid becoming the first reigning Finals champion to lose his first two round-robin matches the following year since 2005 champion David Nalbandian 14 years ago.

Tsitsipas raced to the first set as Rublev struggled on serve, as he did in his opening round-robin match against Rafael Nadal.

But the Russian shored up his game in the second to force a decider - which went to a compelling tie-break.

Rublev was first to match point, coming back from 5-2 down to 6-5, but a double fault handed the momentum back to his opponent.

Rublev now cannot qualify for the semi-finals, while Tsitsipas and Nadal play on Thursday for the other spot to progress from the group stage.

