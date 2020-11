Tennis

Masters memories, and should Andy Murray be taking wild cards?

In the latest episode of Tennis Legends, we mark the upcoming 50th anniversary of the ATP Finals with a trip down memory lane with Ivan Lendl, Alex Corretja and Mats Wilander. The legends also turn their attentions to Andy Murray - a player whom Coretja and Lendl have both coached. We reopen the debate over whether he should be taking wild cards at Grand Slams...

00:47:28, 14 views, 13/11/2020 at 17:30