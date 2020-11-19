World number one Novak Djokovic has confirmed he had been nominated for a return to the player council after resigning in August following his decision to create a separate organisation.

The 33-year-old Serb said, however, that the ATP was blocking his path to rejoin.

"I've been nominated by my fellow players, I did not proactively run for council," Djokovic told reporters after losing to Danill Medvedev in straight sets at the ATP Finals on Wednesday evening.

"I do not see any conflict of any kind at being part of the PTPA and part of player council, I didn't then or now."

On being nominated for the player council, which will be voted on in December, Djokovic said it showed that he had the "trust and credibility" of his fellow players.

"You have a responsibility when you are nominated," Djokovic said.

"But the ATP Board had a vote last night which means no active player can be part of the council and any other organisation in the tennis ecosystem."

It is the latest political twist in the running of the men's game which has seen Djokovic's proposed PTPA fail to muster the support of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, both of whom, along with Andy Murray, are on the ATP player council.

Spaniard Nadal this week defended the work done by the ATP player council to help lower-ranked players -- one of the reasons Djokovic cited the PTPA was necessary. Djokovic remarked:

Of course, the player council are trying to keep helping and to keep promoting the idea that if more players are able to survive from our sport, our sport's gonna be bigger. But we believe (you) don't need to create another organisation to make that happen.

'GOVT MUST SUPPORT OZ OPEN PREPARATIONS'

Djokovic has also called on authorities to allow players to compete before the Australian Open while undertaking their mandatory quarantine period.

The start of the 2021 season remains in limbo, with officials declining to endorse Tennis Australia's plans to have players arrive mid-December and be free to compete at the ATP Cup and other events ahead of the year's first Grand Slam.

Australia is effectively closed to non-residents due to Covid-19 protocols and international arrivals must spend two weeks in quarantine before they can move around freely.

The Serb said he would do whatever was required to play at the Australian Open but hoped the government could also be accommodating.

"I hope that there is going to be support and understanding from the Victorian and Australian government for the players and for Tennis Australia and that they will allow players to compete in the second week of quarantine," he said.

"I mean, hopefully that's going to help tremendously with the calendar and everything, and you won't be then losing a week.

"You will be able to have at least a tournament or two prior to the Australian Open, which for majority of the players is important.

"Having no official match before the Australian Open, before a Grand Slam, is a huge thing."

Djokovic led Serbia to victory in the inaugural $15 million (£11.35m) ATP Cup last January and hopes to defend the title.

