Novak Djokovic is set to face Alexander Zverev in the group stage of the ATP Finals, with his main rival Rafael Nadal drawn alongside Dominic Thiem.

The tournament is taking place in London for the final time, and Djokovic, the most successful player in the English capital, will play Daniil Medvedev, Diego Schwartzman and 2018 champion Zverev in the round-robin stage.

Nadal is searching for his first-ever ATP Finals title and will tackle US Open champion Thiem, last year's winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev in his bid to reach the semi-finals.

Roger Federer is not taking part, but would have qualified in fifth place courtesy of the points he made in 2019, with the rankings switched due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a slew of tournament cancellations and withdrawals.

Tsitsipas is the defending champion, having defeated Thiem in a thrilling three-set final.

Matteo Berretini and Denis Shapovalov are the first and second alternates. The tournament kicks off on November 15, and wraps up a week later.

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic (1) Daniil Medvedev (4) Alexander Zverev (5) Diego Schwartzman (8)

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal (2) Dominic Thiem (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) Andrey Rublev (7)

