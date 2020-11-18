Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil are applying to rejoin the ATP Player Council – just months after leaving to form the controversial Professional Tennis Players' Association.

World No 1 Djokovic and Pospisil, along with Sam Querrey and John Isner, made the surprise announcement before the US Open that they were stepping down from their roles on the Player Council to form the PTPA.

Djokovic said they wanted “players of all levels to be heard and their problems taken into account, especially since hundreds of players complain about the current system”.

But the move left the sport divided, with Rafael Nadal saying that “it is time for unity, not for separation”, and Roger Federer also against it.

Now it looks like Djokovic and Pospisil are attempting to get back on the Player Council.

The Telegraph’s Simon Briggs reports that they didn’t “make a lot of progress with recruitment” after the US Open and are now looking to get on the council for 2021, with votes finishing by the end of December.

Bruno Soares, who is on the ATP Player Council, confirmed at the ATP Finals that Djokovic and Pospisil are looking to return, but is unsure of their intentions.

"I saw the list, not only them, there is a bunch of people.

"It’s quite interesting, because they resigned three months ago to go ahead with PTPA. I don’t really know what’s on with the PTPA. I was kicked out from their chat, I guess because I stayed in the Player Council, so I don’t know their ideas. I don’t know what they are doing.

"I guess it’s quite interesting to see them running. We don’t hear from players. There is not like a political campaign that we hear players talking about what they are going to do if they get elected.

"So I’m probably as shocked and curious as you guys with both of them resigning three months ago and then running again.”

