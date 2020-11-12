The draw for the last ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena has been made but who holds a statistical advantage going into the showpiece event of the calendar?

Novak Djokovic had dominated the event in recent years but has come up short in the last few editions, losing to Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev in the 2016 and 2018 finals before being eliminated at the round-robin stage last year.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, is looking to cap a memorable year in which he equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams by claiming the title for the first time in his illustrious career.

But indoor tennis and the celebratory mood of the year-end finals bring different dynamics into play and Eurosport has examined the stats to see who could prosper.

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic

Best ATP Finals result: Winner (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

H2H vs Daniil Medvedev: 4-2 (1-0 indoor)

H2H vs Alexander Zverev: 3-2 (1-1 indoor)

H2H vs Diego Schwartzman: 5-0 (0-0 indoor)

Daniil Medvedev

Best ATP Finals result: RR (2019)

H2H vs Novak Djokovic: 2-4 (0-1 indoor)

H2H vs Alexander Zverev: 2-5 (1-2 indoor)

H2H vs Diego Schwartzman: 4-0 (2-0 indoor)

Alexander Zverev

Best ATP Finals result: Winner (2018)

H2H vs Novak Djokovic: 2-3 (1-1 indoor)

H2H vs Daniil Medvedev: 5-2 (2-1 indoor)

H2H vs Diego Schwartzman: 2-2 (2-0 indoor)

Diego Schwartzman

Best ATP Finals result: First appearance

H2H vs Novak Djokovic: 0-5 (0-0 indoor)

H2H vs Daniil Medvedev 0-4 (0-2 indoor)

H2H vs Alexander Zverev 2-2 (0-2 indoor)

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

Best ATP Finals result: Finalist (2010, 2013)

H2H vs Dominic Thiem: 9-5 (0-0 indoor)

H2H vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: 5-1 (1-0 indoor)

H2H vs Andrey Rublev: 1-0 (0-0 indoor)

Dominic Thiem

Best ATP Finals result: Finalist (2019)

H2H vs Rafael Nadal: 5-9 (0-0 indoor)

H2H vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: 4-3 (0-1 indoor)

H2H vs Andrey Rublev: 2-2 (1-1 indoor)

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Best ATP Finals result: Winner (2019)

H2H vs Rafael Nadal: 1-5 (0-1 indoor)

H2H vs Dominic Thiem: 3-4 (1-0 indoor)

H2H vs Andrey Rublev: 2-2 (1-0 indoor)

Andrey Rublev

Best ATP Finals result: First appearance

H2H vs Rafael Nadal: 0-1 (0-0 indoor)

H2H vs Dominic Thiem: 2-2 (1-1 indoor)

H2H vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: 2-2 (0-1 indoor)

What the numbers mean

On paper, Djokovic and Nadal should already be thinking about their respective places in the semi-finals. Both have winning records against all of their opponents and are on an even keel, at worst, when looking at past meetings with their group colleagues indoors. If history is anything to go by, Zverev will join them in the last four, thanks to his superior record against Medvedev and Schwartzman. The Russian will be looking to put his disappointing 2019 campaign behind him, while debutant Schwartzman has his work cut out.

Nadal will be buoyed by his history against Thiem, Tsitsipas and Rublev, but wary that he has never played the Austrian or the Russian indoors before. In theory, Group London 2020 spells trouble for the defending champion Tsitsipas, unless he can improve against Nadal and Thiem, who has enjoyed a year to be proud of after winning his first Grand Slam and reaching another final.

