ATP, WTA extend suspension of play amid coronavirus outbreak

The claycourt season "will not be held as scheduled" due to the suspension, the organising bodies of the men's and women's tours said. The men's ATP and women's WTA rankings will be frozen for the time.

"The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to professional tennis demand greater collaboration than ever from everyone in the tennis community," the associations said.

"We are assessing all options related to preserving and maximising the tennis calendar."

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) also postponed its World Tennis Tour until June 8, the organisation said on Wednesday, a day after the French Open announced a shock switch to September from May. (Reporting by Amy Tennery Editing by Toby Davis)