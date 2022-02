Tennis

Auger-Aliassime - 'I've had sleepless nights thinking about this title'

Reaction from Felix Auger-Aliassime after he won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on Sunday to deny his opponent an eighth title.

00:01:57, 10 minutes ago