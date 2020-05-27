Tennis

Auger-Aliassime signs up for new UTS league

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

May 27 (Reuters) - Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime is the latest player to sign up for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown taking place in Nice next month, joining the likes of David Goffin and Fabio Fognini.

The event, thought up by Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Serena Williams, offers a chance for professionals to compete while the ATP Tour remains shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In these trying times, I believe that the Ultimate Tennis Showdown will offer players and fans an exciting environment for our sport to thrive in these ongoing circumstances," the 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime said.

Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

7 HOURS AGO

"I'm always up for a challenge and I am really counting down the days until I can share the court again with some of the best guys in the world."

The UTS league, which will have no fans on site and adhere to strict health protocols, will start on June 13-14 at the Mouratoglou Academy and be held over five consecutive weekends with a total of 50 matches broadcast live. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

Tennis

Murray and Konta set for British Tour as elite-level tennis returns

8 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Bianca Andreescu is a Canadian hero, says Wayne Gretzky

10 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Murray and Konta set for British Tour as elite-level tennis returns

8 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Bianca Andreescu is a Canadian hero, says Wayne Gretzky

10 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

12 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite men's semi-final at Roland-Garros

12 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

00:04:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

00:03:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

00:00:31
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMurray and Konta set for British Tour as elite-level tennis returns