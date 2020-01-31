The German had said at the start of the tournament that if he lifted the title, he would donate the entire prize cheque to the charitable efforts - and if he didn't, he would donate A$10,000 for every match he won.

Video - Zverev: I will keep my $4 million promise 07:07

And after losing his semi-final to Dominic Thiem, he confirmed he would be donating A$50,000 - for his wins over Marco Cecchinato, Egor Gerasimov, Fernando Verdasco, Andrey Rublev and Stan Wawrinka.

"The Australian crowd is always very nice to me," he said when asked in his post-match press conference if he thought he had won extra fans thanks to his pledge. "I love playing here. They know I love playing here. I always feel welcomed here. That was great.

"Yeah, unfortunately I could not make it happen with all the prize money. As I said, I will keep my promise. I will donate the $50,000 and hope that can help a little bit."