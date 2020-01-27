Kobe Bryant was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board.

Athletes across the sporting spectrum took to social media on Monday morning to pay tribute to Bryant, including tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka.

And doubles pairings Gauff and Caty McNally, and Bob and Mike Bryan paid on-court tributes to the 18-time All-Star on Monday.

The Bryan brothers, multiple Grand Slam champions and Lakers fans, played their final match at Melbourne Park before retirement with yellow tape on the backs of their legs marked with Bryant’s shirt number, 24, and nickname, Mamba.

While Coco Gauff had written ‘Mamba Mentality’ on her tennis shoes; her partner Caty McNally had 8 and 24, Kobe’s numbers at the LA Lakers, on her trainers.

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Lakers and amassed a number of accolades.

He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team member. He was twice named the MVP of the NBA Finals and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

