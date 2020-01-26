Stefanos Tsitsipas exited the tournament at the hands of Milos Raonic in the third round, failing to kick on from his ATP Finals triumph last year but there are hopes that Daniil Medvedev could reach his second Grand Slam final.

However, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, with a combined age of over 100 are still the overwhelming favourites to claim the title and continue their dominance of the Grand Slam tournaments.

Eurosport expert Boris Becker said: "I think the change of guard has happened in the women's game. Whether it's Coco Gauff or Andreescu or Naomi Osaka or any of the other teenage girls, they have broken through and they're winning.

"On the men's side, I think it's called maturity. I think it's harder on the men's side to play best of five and mentally they can't cope with the pressure yet. I don't think it's physically I think it's mentally they can't cope with the pressure of expectations."

John McEnroe agreed with Becker's assessment, saying: "If you look at Denis Shapovalov, he's got the body, even Felix Auger Aliassime, the two Canadians, I think both will win Slams and both will be in the top five.

"But technically, they haven't advanced their games enough. They just think it's going to happen but you need to have a Plan B or Plan C if it's not working. I don't see these kids making adjustments on the fly.

""You want to see Dominic Thiem go and beat Nadal on clay, you want to see Tsitsipas win a major, but right now he just looks overwhelmed. Medvedev is the guy for me who gets it mentally. He's right there.""

