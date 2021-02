Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'He says some stupid things!' - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Nick Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted Nick Kyrgios lacks a “filter” after he continued his verbal volleying with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open on Monday. Kyrgios called Djokovic a “very strange cat” after the Serbian had said he lacked respect for the Australian off the court. Asked on Tuesday about Kyrgios’ latest remarks, Tsitsipas said he can sometimes speak the truth.

