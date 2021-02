Tennis

Australian Open 2021: 'He tricks you' - Deflated Stefanos Tsitsipas after Medvedev semi-final defeat

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes Daniil Medvedev could be crowned the Australian Open champion on Sunday with victory over eight-times champion Novak Djokovic. Tsitsipas claimed that Medvedev is an interesting player who 'tricks you.'

00:00:48, 69 views, 12 hours ago