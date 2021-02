Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘I don’t know!’ – Rafael Nadal unsure whether back will hold out

Rafa Nadal was pleased with a positive start to the Australian Open on Tuesday but remains unsure whether his back will hold up to the rigours of five-set tennis.

