Tennis

‘Australian Open 2021: I got to go’ - Serena rushes off to watch the Super Bowl

Serena Williams tried to wrap up the on-court interview quickly after she beat Laura Siegemund as she wanted to catch the Super Bowl between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chief, with Tom Brady looking to win a seventh ring. The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

