Tennis

Australian Open 2021: 'It's just a tennis match' - Nick Kyrgios on defeat and

Nick Kyrgios has said that tennis is just a game and he won't force himself to go and play without fans in other countries. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:01, 93 views, 34 minutes ago