Australian Open 2021 - 'It’s one of the best moments' - Novak Djokovic on Taylor Fritz tussle

After suffering a restrictive abdominal injury that hampered his play for much of his third-round tie against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic completed a five-set victory in the Australian Open on Friday. The Serbian declared that the win was in fact one of the best moments of his career.

