Tennis

Australian Open 2021: 'My serve was absolute crap today' - Andreescu on AO exit

Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping to a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:31, 6 views, 5 hours ago