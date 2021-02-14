The fourth round continues on day eight of the Australian Open, and all eyes are on Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty in Melbourne.

We take a look at some of the best matches to look out for at Melbourne Park.

You can watch the 2021 Australian Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Top matches

The home favourite Ash Barty is in action as she faces off against American Shelby Rogers. Barty is the clear favourite despite her occasional problems with a thigh strain and, while there won't be any fans in attendance to support her, she may be feeling the pressure.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is part of an all-top-10 fourth round match with the fifth seed taking on ninth seed Matteo Berrettini.

Mackenzie McDonald v Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal's match-up with Fabio Fognini should make for an eventful day's play.

Potential upset

Rafael Nadal may see Novak Djokovic's problem with an abdominal muscle injury as an opportunity to win his first Australian Open since 2009.

However, he has physical complaints of his own. The Spaniard has adopted a more aggressive style to counter problems he is having with his back, and while it has been successful so far it could open up an opportunity for Italian Fabio Fognini.

At 34, Nadal no longer has the same fitness and power at his disposal, but he won't want to let this rare opportunity pass.

Henman: Fognini knows he can beat Nadal

Brit watch

Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez will take on Bruno Soares and Andy Murray in their third round men's doubles match. Leylah Fernandez and Heather Watson will play Sharon Fichman and Giulana Olmos in the women's third round tie.

Order of play, singles - Monday 15 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Jessica Pegula (USA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]

Donna Vekic (CRO) [28] v Jennifer Brady (USA) [22]

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [16] v Rafa Nadal (ESP) [2]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - Not before 1:30am UK time

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Casper Ruud (NOR) [24]

Elise Mertens (BEL) [18] v Karolina Muchova (CZE) [25]

- - -

