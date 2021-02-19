It’s finals weekend at the 2021 Australian Open with both the men’s and women’s singles titles on the line at Melbourne Park.

This has been a Grand Slam like no other that has witnessed countless moments of drama and excitement over the last two weeks. Now it will culminate in two epic showdowns on Saturday and Sunday.

First up on Saturday is the women’s final between Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka. The former is competing in a first Grand Slam final while the latter will be aiming to add a fourth major singles title to her growing list of honours.

Brady and Osaka faced each other at the semi-final stage of last year’s US Open with the latter edging past her American opponent to win the title at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka leads the head-to-head with Brady 2-1 and the angles she can produce off her racquet could be a factor against a player who sometimes struggles with lateral movement. Brady needs to find a way to dictate points and come to the net as often as she can.

Then on Sunday it’s the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic’s pursuit of history is well-documented by now and a ninth Australian Open title would move him to within just two Grand Slams of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s all-time tally of 20.

Meanwhile, Medvedev is aiming to win his first Grand Slam title having disposed of Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the semi finals.

The Russian is currently on a 20-match unbeaten run and is the favourite in many eyes to win a first major after falling in five sets to Nadal in his previous Grand Slam final, the 2019 US Open.

Djokovic will have had an extra day’s rest than Medvedev having played his semi-final against Aslan Karatsev on Thursday. Could that be a factor?

Here is the order of play for both Saturday and Sunday on finals weekend at the 2021 Australian Open.

ORDER OF PLAY - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

From 8.30am UK time

Women’s singles final -Jennifer Brady (USA) [22] v Naomi Osaka (JAP) [3]

Mixed doubles final - Sam Stosur (AUS) [WC] & Matthew Ebden (AUS) [WC] v Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) [6] & Rajeev Ram (USA) [6]

ORDER OF PLAY - SUNDAY FEBRUARY 21

From 8.3am UK time

Men’s singles final - Novak Djokovic (SER) [1] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Men’s doubles final - Rajeev Ram (USA) [5] & Joe Salisbury (GBR) [5] v Ivan Dodig (CRO) [9) & Filip Polasek (SVK) [9]

