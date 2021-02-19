Daniil Medvedev has responded after a winner during his 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 success against Stefanos Tsitsipas in their Australian Open semi-final - termed “ridiculous” by Simon Reed on commentary - was getting attention on social networks.

The shot in question can be watched at the top of this page.

Australian Open 'Everyone saw what happened' - Tsitsipas appears to slam Medvedev 5 HOURS AGO

The backhand pass secured the decisive break of serve in the 11th game of the third set, and prompted a standing ovation from the crowd on Rod Laver and a dance – of sorts – from the Russian number four seed.

The effort prompted journalist Jose Morgado to posit whether it was, in fact, the shot of the season?

A fair question, perhaps, but one batted away by Medvedev like a backhand winner down the line.

---

The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Australian Open 'Close to perfect' Medvedev 'out to cause hell' for Djokovic - Wilander 5 HOURS AGO