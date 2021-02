Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Stefanos Tsitsipas gives awkward on-court interview

Stefanos Tsitsipas breezed past Gilles Simon in straight sets at the Australian Open. The Greek fifth seed was then interviewed on court by former champion Jim Courier, and what followed was a hilarious exchange which led to jeers, cheers and plenty of laughs from the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena. He plays Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

