Tennis

Australian Open 2022 - Defending champion Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty get ready for Australian Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka and No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty trained ahead of the Australian Open matches on Sunday. Naomi Osaka will face Camila Osorio while Barty will take on Lesia Tsurenko in Round 1.

00:01:36, an hour ago