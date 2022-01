Tennis

Australian Open 2022 - ‘I wish him all the best’ – Rafael Nadal on missing Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open

World No.5 Rafael Nadal booked his place in the second round of the Australian Open after beating USA's Marcos Giron in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday. And said that he wishes Novak Djokovic the best after he was deported from Australia. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:04, an hour ago