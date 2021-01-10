British players Naiktha Bains and Jay Clarke both tasted defeat in the first round of qualifying for the Australian Open.

Bains, the British number six and world number 242, was in action in Dubai for qualifying which is taking place in the Middle East due to strict border rules in Australia to combat Covid-19.

She had no answer to the quality of France's Tessah Andrianjafitrimo who ran out a 6-1 6-2 winner.

Baines is still to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam.

In men’s qualifying in Qatar, Clarke fell to a 6-2 6-4 defeat to Taiwan's Tung-Lin Wu.

Clarke, 22, is another player seeking a first grand slam appearance.

Francesca Jones, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady are in action on Monday against Monica Niculescu, Grace Min and Constant Lestienne respectively.

The Australian Open is due to start on February 8, having been delayed by three weeks.

