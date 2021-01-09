British number two Kyle Edmund will miss next month’s Australian Open because of a knee problem that has bothered him for over two years.

“Unfortunately, my knee is not quite ready to compete in the upcoming Australia swing," said the 26-year-old.

"I hope to be back competing soon."

The world number 48 was a semi-finalist at Melbourne in 2018 and climbed up to number 14 in the world, but had to end that season early because of fluid behind his knee.

He played the 2019 French Open but had to retire in the second round with the knee injury.

Edmund won a second title in New York early last year and had been playing post-lockdown, but he has only won one of his last seven matches.

