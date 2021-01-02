With the Australian Open set to get underway on February 8, Tennis Australia have announced their blockbuster 'summer of tennis' calendar to kick off 2021.
"During our many months of planning for the Australian Open it’s been a priority to provide as many competition opportunities for the playing group as possible,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.
“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and the players have had limited opportunity to compete throughout 2020. These additional events will be vital to their Australian Open preparation.”
JANUARY 10-13: AO MEN'S QUALIFYING
- Venue: Doha
JANUARY 10-13: AO WOMEN'S QUALIFYING
- Venue: Dubai
JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 6: 2x WTA AND 2X ATP 250 TOURNAMENTS
- 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draws
- Venue: Melbourne Park
FEBRUARY 1-5: ATP CUP
- 12-country teams, divided into four groups
- Venue: Melbourne Park
FEB 8-21: AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021
- Venue: Melbourne Park
FEB 13-19: 1x WTA 250 TOURNAMENT
- 64-player singles and 32-player doubles draw
- Venue: Melbourne Park
*Further details on each tournament and the player fields will be released by Tennis Australia soon.