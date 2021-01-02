With the Australian Open set to get underway on February 8, Tennis Australia have announced their blockbuster 'summer of tennis' calendar to kick off 2021.

"During our many months of planning for the Australian Open it’s been a priority to provide as many competition opportunities for the playing group as possible,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and the players have had limited opportunity to compete throughout 2020. These additional events will be vital to their Australian Open preparation.”

JANUARY 10-13: AO MEN'S QUALIFYING

Venue: Doha

JANUARY 10-13: AO WOMEN'S QUALIFYING

Venue: Dubai

JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 6: 2x WTA AND 2X ATP 250 TOURNAMENTS

64-player singles and 32-player doubles draws

Venue: Melbourne Park

FEBRUARY 1-5: ATP CUP

12-country teams, divided into four groups

Venue: Melbourne Park

FEB 8-21: AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021

Venue: Melbourne Park

FEB 13-19: 1x WTA 250 TOURNAMENT

64-player singles and 32-player doubles draw

Venue: Melbourne Park