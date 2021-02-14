Tennis

Australian Open - 'I would retire if it was any other tournament but a Grand Slam' - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic spoke on court after seeing off Milos Raonic to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21.

