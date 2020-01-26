Video - Highlights of Raonic's big-serving win over Cilic 02:44

Cilic lost his service game at a crucial moment in the first set, dropping it when he was 5-4 down with Raonic capitalising on his second break point of the match.

And with Raonic a break up in the second, Cilic was forced to take a medical timeout for a lower back problem before the Canadian continued to dominate on his serve.

With the third set locked at 5-5, Raonic broke at the clutch moment once again as he secured his place in the quarter-finals.

Raonic, who reached the semi-finals in 2016, will play Novak Djokovic or Diego Schwartzman in the next round.

Raonic: I'm going to have to hit more aces!

“It was a rollercoaster," Raonic said in his on-court interview.

"He [Cilic] was playing better than I was through most of the first set.

“I got lucky to get that through and made a run with it and then things weren’t converting and I got myself into a bit of trouble but I’m happy to be out here, playing well and feeling good.

“I’m happy with how things are going and that I get to play another two days here. It’s been an exciting tournament so far.

When asked how he thinks he will get on against either Djokovic or Schwartzman, he replied: “I think I’m going to have to hit more than 35 aces.”