After confidently dispatching the 15th seed in four sets, Zverev will play the winner of Rafael Nadal v Dominic Thiem later on Wednesday - Live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

Video - Highlights: Zverev recovers to cruise past Wawrinka 02:57

Wawrinka got off to a strong start, and it only took him In 24 minutes to take the opening set 6-1 with plenty of varied shots.

The opening set against Wawrinka was the first Zverev lost in this year's Australian Open.

But Zverev fought back in the second set after breaking in the eighth game before carrying the momentum in the third set as he immediately broke.

With the Swiss' serving wavering in the third, recording a 57% first serve percentage compared to Zverev's 83% and the 22-year-old took advantage.

After sealing his second set Zverev broke again in the opening game - and did so once more in the third - before converting his first match point when Wawrinka sent a forehand long.

