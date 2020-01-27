Getty Images
Ruthless Thiem sweeps Monfils away to reach first-ever AO quarters
Dominic Thiem is into the Australian Open quarter-finals after producing an almost flawless performance to beat Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
The fifth seed put in a high quality display to eliminate Monfils from the competition in one hour and 50 minutes. The Austrian will face either Rafael Nadal or Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals.
Kyrgios and Nadal would have every right to feel concerned about coming up against a red-hot Thiem, who took the first set without facing a single break point.
Thiem had a similarly comfortable second set, despite some party tricks from Monfils, as the Frenchman struggled to make any inroads on his first serve.
More to follow...